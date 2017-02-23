Digicel to slash global workforce by 1500
-in bid to ease crippling debt
Irish telecoms company, Digicel will cut over 1500 jobs in a restructuring that will likely have an impact on operations here and across the Caribbean.
According to a report in yesterday’s Irish Times, the restructuring is aimed at overhauling the debt-laden business.
The report said that the Bermuda-based company hired consultants in December to aid it in cutting a €6.2 billion debt, which credit analysts had described as “unsustainable”.
Yesterday, Digicel announced a restructuring that involves cutting 25 per cent of its workforce and signing a new deal with a Chinese group, ZTE.
