Digicel to slash global workforce by 1500

Irish telecoms company, Digicel will cut over 1500 jobs in a restructuring that will likely have an impact on operations here and across the Caribbean.

According to a report in yesterday’s Irish Times, the restructuring is aimed at overhauling the debt-laden business.

The report said that the Bermuda-based company hired consultants in December to aid it in cutting a €6.2 billion debt, which credit analysts had described as “unsustainable”.

Yesterday, Digicel announced a restructuring that involves cutting 25 per cent of its workforce and signing a new deal with a Chinese group, ZTE.