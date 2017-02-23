Ministry gets road data measurement system
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has acquired a new computerised system that can quickly and accurately collect pavement and asset data.
According to a press release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the new system, ROMDAS (Road Measurement Data Acquisition System) utilizes a number of laser sensors, a bumper integrator, GPS and a right of way camera to carry out automatic crack and defect measurements, pavement roughness measurements, mobile mapping of the road corridor and travel time and congestion surveys.
Patrick Thompson, the Ministry’s Chief Transport Planning Officer explained that the decision to introduce the system at the Ministry came in light of issues encountered over the years with the sustainability of data collection procedures, the release said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
