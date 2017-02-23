Republic aiming to eradicate extreme poverty – President

President David Granger  last night said that the Republic is committed to eliminating extreme poverty and eradicating inequalities.

He also said it is committed to expanding the space for cultural diversity and enhancing the sense of national belonging.

The President addressed the Nation last night at the Flag Raising Ceremony held at D’Urban Park to commemorate Guyana’s 47th anniversary as a Republic.

In remarks released by the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger paid tribute to the Nation's fore-parents who were brought to these shores, either as enslaved workers or indentured labourers, to toil on the plantations, and of their struggles-their resistance, revolts and riots- which helped to make their descendants a free people and to make this country a free state.

