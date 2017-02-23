Union prepared to challenge GTT’s 120 layoffs

President of the Postal and Telecommunications Workers Union (PTWU), Harold Shepherd says they are prepared to use all industrial relations avenues, and to even seek legal recourse to address the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT’s) decision to start laying off employees.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Shepherd related that the Union had met with about 65 employees from GTT who are members of the PTWU, and they had expressed concerns about their future with the company.

"They also expressed concern over the mass email that was sent out, advising them of the company's intention to sever employees, and about their six colleagues that had been severed already," he explained.