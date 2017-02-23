Union prepared to challenge GTT’s 120 layoffs

President of the Postal and Telecommunications Workers Union (PTWU), Harold Shepherd says they are prepared to use all industrial relations avenues, and to even seek legal recourse to address the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT’s) decision to start laying off employees.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Shepherd related that the Union had met with about 65 employees from GTT who are members of the PTWU, and they had expressed concerns about their future with the company.

“They also expressed concern over the mass email that was sent out, advising them of the company’s intention to sever employees, and about their six colleagues that had been severed already,” he explained.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Third term case for CCJ

Man, 54, dies in Timehri fire

default placeholder

Digicel to slash global workforce by 1500

Businesses up protest against parking meters

default placeholder

President pardons nine women prisoners

default placeholder

Dismissal of five prison officers recommended

default placeholder

Republic aiming to eradicate extreme poverty – President

default placeholder

Bandits invade GTU office

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  3. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  6. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  7. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit

  8. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer

  9. Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Photos

Caesar all the way

Starve it

PM swears in broadcast authority board members

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Going overboard:

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Showing how it’s done…