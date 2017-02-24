Broadcasters could be taken off air if obligations not met

Newly-appointed Chairman of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Board Leslie Sobers has put broadcasters on notice that they would have to honour their obligations under their licences or be taken off the air.

Speaking to Stabroek News on Wednesday, Sobers said the recouping of millions owed by broadcasters and regularisation of the airwaves are among the areas the new board would be focusing on.

“We have to get that up and running because there are a lot of operators who are utilising the airwaves and have not been paying the dues …owing the authority millions of dollars,” he noted, while making it clear that the board intends to tackle this and that operators should take heed and get themselves in order.

Though limited, Sobers said, the spectrum is reusable. "Because it is reusable it can be given to somebody else so if operators fail, refuse or neglect to honour obligations, we will have no other alternative but to take them off of the spectrum," he warned.