CH&PA board unaware of purported dissolution

Following the announcement by Minister in the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Patterson that she would be visiting Poland on the invitation of a housing developer there, sources say that the Board of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is unaware of the purpose of her visit.

Patterson was reported by the Guyana Chronicle on Monday last as informing of a fully paid for visit to Poland by a housing developer there. She had pointed out that the housing developer was footing the CH&PA’s team’s expenses for travel as they were eager to show hands-on the types of housing projects they had executed in their country.

Patterson had also made clear that there were no commitments to the Polish company and her travel there was simply to observe.

“It is just like the Surinamese developer who invited us there [to Suriname] to see their model homes…After expressing interest in doing work here, they wanted us to see what they have done in their home country,” Patterson was quoted in the report as saying.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.