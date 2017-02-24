Cop dies in Vigilance accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which resulted in the death of Police Special Lance Corporal 14790 Ashwell Jackman of ‘B’ Field Sophia, E.C.D, which occurred about 03:15 hrs this morning.

Enquiries disclosed that Jackman who was proceeding west along the northern side of Vigilance Public Road in Force Vehicle PTT 8504, lost control and collided with a lamp pole and a fence on the southern side of the road. The police say he e was rushed to the G.P.H.C in an unconscious state and subsequently died while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Lance Corporal Jackman who joined the Force in 2014, was stationed at Brickdam Police Station and attached to the Mess. He was 25 yrs. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.