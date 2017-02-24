Guyana Goldfields ended year with best quarter

Guyana Goldfields Inc’s Aurora mine produced 43,800 ounces of gold in the final quarter of 2016, 27% up from the previous quarter, according to final results for the year released yesterday.

The third quarter output last year was 34,400 ounces and the higher production in the fourth quarter was a result of better grades and mill throughout, according to information released by the Canadian miner.

In the final quarter last year, a total of 45,500 ounces of gold were sold with an average realized gold price of US $1,204 per ounce, resulting in revenues of US$54.8 million.

On a full year basis, the Company generated revenues of US$194.2 million from the sale of 156,000 ounces at an average realized price of $1,245 per ounce.