Houston man dies in La Grange accident
The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 2240h. last night on La Grange Public Road, WBD, which resulted in the death of Roopesh Ramoutar, 42 years, of Houston, EBD.
Investigations revealed that Ramoutar parked his motor car PMM 8153 on the said road and was standing alongside it. The motor car PTT 755 was proceeding north along the western side of the said road at a fast rate of speed allegedly, when the driver lost control of the motor car and collided with Ramoutar who suffered injuries to his head and about his body.
He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of PTT 755 and he was found to be above the legal limit. He is in police custody assisting with the investigation.
