Houston man dies in La Grange accident

The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 2240h. last night on La Grange Public Road, WBD, which resulted in the death of Roopesh Ramoutar, 42 years, of Houston, EBD.

Investigations revealed that Ramoutar parked his motor car PMM 8153 on the said road and was standing alongside it. The motor car PTT 755 was proceeding north along the western side of the said road at a fast rate of speed allegedly, when the driver lost control of the motor car and collided with Ramoutar who suffered injuries to his head and about his body.

He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of PTT 755 and he was found to be above the legal limit. He is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Lease of estate lands to Wales workers proposed

Cop dies in Vigilance accident

default placeholder

GRA responds to KN reports on Chinese embassy

Three illegal mining operations shut in Region Eight

Underperforming Brathwaite an “investment”, argues Browne

default placeholder

Procurement commission says has no role in `no objections’ to contracts

default placeholder

Petition calling for removal of VAT on private education to be delivered to gov’t today

default placeholder

CH&PA board unaware of purported dissolution

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  3. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  6. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  7. Third term case for CCJ

  8. Bleak start to Mash Day

  9. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Mashramani 2017 scenes

GALLERY: Mash day flood

GALLERY: Mashramani 2017 scenes

GALLERY: Mashramani movements

GALLERY: Linden flag raising

Parking meters commentary

Photos

Caesar all the way