Region Six Chairman in appeal for preservation of sugar, rice industries

Chairman of the Region Six regional administration David Armogan on Wednesday made an appeal to the government for the preservation of the sugar and rice industries, while saying they are crucial for the survival of the region’s people.

Armogan made the appeal at a flag raising ceremony in New Amsterdam, where the crowd erupted in cheers.

“Today on behalf of the people of this region, I want to make the clarion call to ask (Minister of State) Mr. (Joseph) Harmon and, by extension, the government of Guyana, to keep the rice and sugar industry going for the benefit of this region,” he said, while specifically calling for no more sugar estates to be closed.

The government is currently deciding on the way forward for the sugar industry and one of the proposals it is considering is the closure of more estates, following the decision to shutter the Wales estate last year.