Centenary issue of Guyana Annual launched
The centenary issue of the Guyana Annual Magazine was officially launched yesterday.
The contents of the issue aim to capture the resilience and the achievements in various aspects of Guyanese life in the years leading up to Guyana’s 50th Independence Anniversary.
The launch was held at the GuyEnterprise building in the presence of a small audience.
Editor of the publication Petamber Persaud said, "The jubilee year went by without anything being published or given recognition for things that have been around for some time now and so this booklet attempted to do something like that.
