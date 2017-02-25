CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says

The Board of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) was dissolved because the “rancour” between it and the agency’s staff saw very little work being done, Minister of State Joseph Harmon has said.

And while the board has still not been officially informed of its dissolution, it will be apprised sometime next week when a new board is sworn in.

The Minister of State, in an interview with Stabroek News yesterday, pointed to the fact that the CH&PA had only spent 20 percent of its budgetary allocation last year, primarily due to internal conflict between the Board and CH&PA staff.