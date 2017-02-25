CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
-members still not formally told
The Board of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) was dissolved because the “rancour” between it and the agency’s staff saw very little work being done, Minister of State Joseph Harmon has said.
And while the board has still not been officially informed of its dissolution, it will be apprised sometime next week when a new board is sworn in.
The Minister of State, in an interview with Stabroek News yesterday, pointed to the fact that the CH&PA had only spent 20 percent of its budgetary allocation last year, primarily due to internal conflict between the Board and CH&PA staff.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
Comments
About these comments