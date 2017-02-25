Coconut vendor struck dead by speeding car
-driver was above legal alcohol limit, police say
A coconut vendor is now dead after he was hit along the La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Thursday night by a speeding car.
The dead man, Roopesh Ramotar, 46, of Lot 12 Houston, East Bank Demerara, was standing next to his car when he was struck around 10.40 pm.
The police, in a statement issued yesterday, said the driver of the car that hit Ramotar is currently in custody.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
Comments
About these comments