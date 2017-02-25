GGMC shuts down illegal mining operations in regions Eight and Nine

Following concerns raised by Region Nine Chairman Bryan Allicock about illegal mining operations causing water pollution, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has shut down three illegal mining operations in regions Eight and Nine.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources yesterday, a team comprising officers of the ministry, the GGMC and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) visited the Region Nine communities of Karasabai and Yurong Paru as well as the Region Eight community of Monkey Mountain during the past week and discovered the illegal operations, which were subsequently shut down.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.