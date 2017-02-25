Miner’s attack on grandfather likely to cause disability – court hears
A young miner yesterday found himself facing a charge that he wounded his grandfather, who now faces the possibility of suffering a disability.
Delroy Williams, 24, was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Clifton Williams, on February 23rd, at Co-op Farm, Mahdia, with the intent to maim, disfigure or disable.
He was also read a second charge which stated that on the same date and at the very location, he unlawfully assaulted Luciana Williams so as to cause her actual bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to both charges when he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
