Need a ride?
Ecab.gy, Drop and iRide apps aim to upgrade taxi business
By David Papannah
Three companies, Ecab.gy, Drop and iRide are seeking to “revolutionize” transportation services in Guyana through mobile apps that promise their users speedy access to safe, reliable and inexpensive taxis through just the tap of their smartphones.
Using models similar to billion-dollar US companies Uber and Lyft, the local companies are also aiming to provide employment for persons who they say can choose their own hours and work in the comfort of their own vehicles.
All three companies are seeking to take advantage of GPS navigation available to smartphone users to help users locate available cars nearby. Once the applications are downloaded and installed, users are required to create an account, after which they would be able to request a car.
