Petition calling for removal of VAT from private education submitted to gov’t

Members of the Student Council of the School of the Nations, yesterday delivered to various government ministries a petition signed by over 14,000 Guyanese calling for the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on private education.

Private education became subject to VAT on February 1st as a measure of the 2017 national budget.

The petition, titled "Education is a Necessity, Let it be VAT free," was simultaneously delivered to the Ministry of the Presidency, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education Dr Rupert Roopnaraine.