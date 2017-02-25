Petition calling for removal of VAT from private education submitted to gov’t
Members of the Student Council of the School of the Nations, yesterday delivered to various government ministries a petition signed by over 14,000 Guyanese calling for the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on private education.
Private education became subject to VAT on February 1st as a measure of the 2017 national budget.
The petition, titled “Education is a Necessity, Let it be VAT free,” was simultaneously delivered to the Ministry of the Presidency, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education Dr Rupert Roopnaraine.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
Comments
About these comments