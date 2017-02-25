Pike St man charged with killing vagrant who tried to rescue club worker from attack

A Pike Street, Kitty man was yesterday charged with the murder of a vagrant, who was fatally stabbed earlier this month after he attempted to rescue an employee of a Lamaha Street nightclub from an attack by three men.

Shawn Harris, 31, is accused of murdering Sunil Singh, also known as ‘Grey,’ on February 5th, 2017, at Owen Street, Kitty.

The charge was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to Harris, who was not required to enter a plea.

Harris, of 131 Pike Street, Kitty, was subsequently remanded to prison until March 20th, 2017.