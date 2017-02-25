Pike St man charged with killing vagrant who tried to rescue club worker from attack
A Pike Street, Kitty man was yesterday charged with the murder of a vagrant, who was fatally stabbed earlier this month after he attempted to rescue an employee of a Lamaha Street nightclub from an attack by three men.
Shawn Harris, 31, is accused of murdering Sunil Singh, also known as ‘Grey,’ on February 5th, 2017, at Owen Street, Kitty.
The charge was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to Harris, who was not required to enter a plea.
Harris, of 131 Pike Street, Kitty, was subsequently remanded to prison until March 20th, 2017.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
Comments
About these comments