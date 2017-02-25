SASOD mounts campaign against hate music being played on the radio
The Society Against Sexual Orientation Dis-crimination (SASOD) has launched a campaign to prevent the broadcast of anti-LGBT music and hate speech on the radio.
As part of its ‘Stop Hate Music Campaign,’ SASOD is encouraging members of the public to alert the organization whenever they hear any discriminatory statements or songs on the radio seeking to demean lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) persons.
“Basically, the essence of the campaign is that we are asking persons to report any anti-LGBT hate music and related rhetoric, utterances, sentiments expressed by radio DJs and talk show hosts,” Director of SASOD Joel Simpson told Stabroek News yesterday.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
