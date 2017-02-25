Sophia residents urged to build better community

President David Granger yesterday urged the residents of Sophia to reclaim and establish their dignity to build a better community as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Guyana Water Inc (GWI) commissioned road upgrades and a new water distribution system.

"We now have lights. We now have roads. We now have water but this is just the start. Sophia is an urban legend and people would not believe what Sophia has gone through over the years," Granger said while delivering the feature address at the commissioning, which he called a celebration of the success that comes after struggle and sacrifice.