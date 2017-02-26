Armed robbery suspect shot by police during arrest

A twenty-four year old male suspect who is wanted in connection with several armed robberies on the West Bank of Demerara, is presently under police guard at a West Demerara hospital, in a stable condition, nursing a single gunshot wound to his right leg, the police say.

About 05:45hrs this morning, police ranks arrested the suspect in a house at David Rose Street, Bagotville, WBD and as he was being escorted to a police vehicle, he allegedly assaulted the ranks and tried to disarm a rank of his service weapon; in the process, the rank discharged a round, hitting the suspect below his right knee. An investigation is in progress, the police said.