Bella Dam man succumbs after accident

The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at 7 last evening on Pouderoyen Public Road, W.B.D, that resulted in the death of pedestrian Bhagwandat Roopchand, 60 yrs, of 13 Bella Dam, W.B.D.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that motor car PTT8019 was proceeding north along the western side of the road, when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing from east to west. As a result of the impact, the police say that the pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted but succumbed about thirty minutes later.

The driver who was tested and found to be above the legal alcohol limit, is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.