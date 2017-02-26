Bella Dam man succumbs after accident
The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at 7 last evening on Pouderoyen Public Road, W.B.D, that resulted in the death of pedestrian Bhagwandat Roopchand, 60 yrs, of 13 Bella Dam, W.B.D.
Enquiries, police say, disclosed that motor car PTT8019 was proceeding north along the western side of the road, when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing from east to west. As a result of the impact, the police say that the pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted but succumbed about thirty minutes later.
The driver who was tested and found to be above the legal alcohol limit, is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Need a ride?
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
Comments
About these comments