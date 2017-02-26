DJ Magnum house fire ruled as arson

The fire which gutted the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara house belonging to popular Disc Jockey (DJ) Dorel Romeo called ‘DJ Magnum’ last Sunday was deliberately set and the police are currently looking for two female suspects.

A reliable source told Stabroek News that the investigation was completed and arson was the cause of the fire and as a result, the police are on the hunt for the persons who set the house on fire.