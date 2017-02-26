Former students laud GTI as key link between high school and university

At 16, Richard Kansinally had just graduated from the St Roses High School where he was among the top ten and as a result he baulked at attending the Government Technical Institute (GTI) as was being suggested by his parents, his belief was that the institute was for low achievers.

Today at 28, with two diplomas from the institute, a diploma and degree from the University of Guyana and a Masters from Leeds University in the UK, Kansinally without a blink said attending GTI was the best decision he made in his life.