GPL employee collected millions for supplying power to businesses – report
To date no criminal charges have been brought against a former Guyana Power and Light (GPL) employee, who allegedly collected millions for himself by using the company’s resources to provide private electricity services to businesses.
A special audit of GPL that was commissioned last year by the APNU+AFC government had recommended that the case be looked at again by the new GPL Board of Directors and that police investigate the matter.
