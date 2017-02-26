Parker claims Town Clerk informed about funds since November

In the wake of revelations that the Lethem Town Council single-sourced the procurement of goods for the municipality after running out of time to utilize its subvention, embattled Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine, Carl Parker has claimed that he personally informed the Town Clerk about the unspent balance since November last year.

Parker who wrote to this newspaper to clear the air acknowledged that there hasn't been any cooperation between the Lethem Town Council and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) during his tenure.