PPP says any charges against ex-ministers to be defended
– accuses gov’t of vendetta due to public pressure
Following a report suggesting that a number of former ministers will be charged as a result of a criminal probe of the findings of an audit of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), the PPP yesterday accused the government of pursuing a “political vendetta” and “witch-hunting,” while saying that any charge will be defended.
The party made the statement in response to an article published in the Kaieteur News in which Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan was reported as saying that former ministers of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration would be charged this week.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
