Retirement of judges leaves Court of Appeal in limbo
-Nandlall blames president’s failure to appoint JSC nominees
The Court of Appeal will be unable to sit as one of its permanent members retired last week and another judge is scheduled to proceed on pre-retirement leave later this week, according to PPP/C Shadow Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall, who says the situation is a cause for concern as there are hundreds of cases that are still to be heard.
Chancellor (ag) Carl Singh retired on February 23 and Nandlall said that he has been informed that from this week, Justice of Appeal BS Roy is scheduled to proceed on pre-retirement leave.
