Bourda Market butcher killed in accident
A Bourda Market butcher died after he was struck down by a drunken driver on Saturday as he was walking home on the Pouderoyen Public Road.
Bhagwandat Roopchand also known as ‘Preacher’, 60, of 13 Bella Dam, West Bank Demerara, and a Butcher of Robin’s Butchery, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night at the West Demerara Regional Hospital after he was hit by a driver who was tested by the Police to be above the legal alcohol limit.
According to a statement by the Guyana Police Force on the accident which occurred around 7 pm, motor car PTT 8019 was proceeding north along the western side of the Pouderoyen Public Road, West Bank Demerara, when it hit Roopchand who was crossing from East to West.
