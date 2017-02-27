Bourda Market butcher killed in accident

A Bourda Market butcher died after he was struck down by a drunken driver on Saturday as he was walking home on the Pouderoyen Public Road.

Bhagwandat Roopchand also known as ‘Preacher’, 60, of 13 Bella Dam, West Bank Demerara, and a Butcher of Robin’s Butchery, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night at the West Demerara Regional Hospital after he was hit by a driver who was tested by the Police to be above the legal alcohol limit.

According to a statement by the Guyana Police Force on the accident which occurred around 7 pm, motor car PTT 8019 was proceeding north along the western side of the Pouderoyen Public Road, West Bank Demerara, when it hit Roopchand who was crossing from East to West.