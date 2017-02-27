Bourda Market butcher killed in accident

A Bourda Market butcher died after he was struck down by a drunken driver on Saturday as he was walking home on the Pouderoyen Public Road.

Bhagwandat Roopchand also known as ‘Preacher’, 60, of 13 Bella Dam, West Bank Demerara, and a Butcher of Robin’s Butchery, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night at the West Demerara Regional Hospital after he was hit by a driver who was tested by the Police to be above the legal alcohol limit.

According to a statement by the Guyana Police Force on the accident which occurred around 7 pm, motor car PTT 8019 was proceeding north along the western side of the Pouderoyen Public Road, West Bank Demerara, when it hit Roopchand who was crossing from East to West.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar

default placeholder

Drone rules in effect from today

default placeholder

Linden TV licence still in limbo

Police say Bagotville robbery suspect shot while resisting arrest

default placeholder

McDonald urges all steps possible to save sugar industry

default placeholder

Law clear Cabinet should have no role on contracts now PPC in place – Nandlall

Parking meter bases on pavements pose hazard to pedestrians

Section ‘M’ Campbellville residents want drainage, other improvements

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  3. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  4. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  5. Mashramani 2017 scenes

  6. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  7. Need a ride?

  8. Third term case for CCJ

  9. Bleak start to Mash Day


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade

GALLERY: Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram

GALLERY: Mashramani 2017 scenes