Fire destroys Buxton bakery
Fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the Benjamin’s Homemade Bakery at Buxton early this morning. At approximately 12:30 am neighbours of the Buxton Middle Walk Business noticed smoke coming from the building and alerted the fire service.
Though the service responded promptly, the 23-year-old wooden building was completely destroyed. A concrete extension survived the blaze.
The business, established 23 years ago by Adrian Benjamin, is a landmark industry in the village and provides employment for dozens of persons.
