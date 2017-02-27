Law clear Cabinet should have no role on contracts now PPC in place – Nandlall

In light of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) pointing to a conflict in the Procurement Act pertaining to Cabinet’s role in the no-objection to contracts over $15m, the People’s Progressive Party says that while the section could be ambiguous it is clear that Cabinet should have no role.

“While the party has not discussed the matter, the party’s position is that Cabinet’s role should cease,” former People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Attorney General and current legal spokesperson of the party Anil Nandlall, told Stabroek News.

"Therefore, I cannot imagine that the party would be opposed to any initiative that will ensure that cabinet relinquishes its role in the award of contracts", he said.