Linden TV licence still in limbo
…four and a half years later
Four and a half years after an agreement was signed for the people of Linden to have their own television station – part of the pact with the then PPP/C government following bitter protests and the deaths of three men in 2012 – the residents of the mining community are still waiting for it to become operational.
Two governments and two boards of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) have been in place but yet the licence has not been issued and while some blame the current administration, others are blaming the people of Linden who are apparently continuing to squabble over the composition of the Board of Trustees of the Region 10 Broadcasting Inc (RBI).
At the centre of the board of trustees issue is former Regional Chairman Sharma Solomon – who was part of the team that inked the August 2012 agreement and who was one of the four original members of the Board of Trustees – and from all indications he is not speaking.
