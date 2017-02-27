Norwegian diplomat named as Good Officer for border controversy

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today appointed a Norwegian diplomat who dealt with the Colombian peace process to try to settle the longstanding border controversy between Venezuela and Guyana by the end of the year, the Associated Press said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the appointment of Dag Halvor Nylander as Guterres’ personal representative “with a strengthened mandate of mediation.”

The appointment follows Guyana’s request to the UN for a judicial settlement of the long running controversy. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon decided last year that the UN good officer process would continue for one more year and if there was no progress, the matter will go to the World Court in The Hague.

