Ogle Airport for mass casualty exercise

Ogle Airport Inc (OAI) will conduct a full scale Mass Casualty Incident Management (MCIM) exercise at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) tomorrow.

OAI in a release said that the airport will be closed to facilitate the exercise which will commence at 15:00 hrs and end at 17:30 hrs. Approach roads and entrances to the Airport will come under the control of the Guyana Police Force during the exercise.

The emergency exercise will be coordinated by Capt. Malcolm Chan-A-Sue, Aviation Safety & Compliance Manager, of EFCIA.

The exercise will involve the rehearsal of a major accident on an ATR size aircraft catering to the probability of 60 to 70 casualties.

The exercise will also address a possible emergency security situation involving a bomb explosion.

The release said that all of the major Georgetown Hospitals, including Davis Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Woodlands Hospital, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the Georgetown Medical Centre, will be involved in the exercise, but excluding the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital who have indicated their inability to participate.

Air Services Limited helicopter services will give full support to the exercise, the release added.

Lieutenant Jack Mc Govern from the Fredericksburg Virginia Fire Service will serve as Facilitator for the exercise. Lt. Mc Govern is a Certified Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Instructor, a Certified Chief Fire Officer, an Instructor for Advance Incident Management, Firefighting and Site Safety Inspection Consultant, the release stated.

Nurse Marcian Gravesande of Mercy Hospital will serve as Medical Coordinator for the exercise.

The Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force will also be fully involved in the exercise., OAI said.

