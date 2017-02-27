Police say Bagotville robbery suspect shot while resisting arrest

The police say that a robbery suspect was shot yesterday morning at Bagotville after he resisted arrest but this version has been hotly disputed by residents of the area.

Angela Delph, the mother of 24-year-old Mark Moore, said she was told by residents that her son was dragged at 5.45 am from his David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara residence and shot during the process. She is calling on the authorities for justice.

The police in a statement said that the suspect is wanted in connection with several armed robberies on the West Bank and is presently under police guard at the West Demerara Regional Hospital in a stable condition nursing a single gunshot wound to his right leg. The statement went on to say that the suspect was being escorted to a police vehicle when he allegedly assaulted the ranks and tried to disarm one of them of his service weapon. In the process, the rank discharged a round hitting the suspect below his right knee, the police said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

