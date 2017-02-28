Canefield woman terrified after attempted strangling
A Canefield, East Canje woman is now scared for her life, and has been left with no other choice but to move out from her home, after a man tried to strangle her yesterday morning. The woman suspects the intruder to be a neighbour, who had threatened her several times over the past two weeks.
Charameai Imrit, also known as ‘Lalita’, 60, of Lot 47 West Canefield, East Canje, contacted Stabroek News yesterday and explained that she was fast asleep around 2.30 am yesterday morning, when she was awakened by someone pressing on her chest.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University
Comments
About these comments