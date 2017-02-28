Canefield woman terrified after attempted strangling

A Canefield, East Canje woman is now scared for her life, and has been left with no other choice but to move out from her home, after a man tried to strangle her yesterday morning. The woman suspects the intruder to be a neighbour, who had threatened her several times over the past two weeks.

Charameai Imrit, also known as ‘Lalita’, 60, of Lot 47 West Canefield, East Canje, contacted Stabroek News yesterday and explained that she was fast asleep around 2.30 am yesterday morning, when she was awakened by someone pressing on her chest.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

