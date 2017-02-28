Court refuses request for temporary orders to stop city parking project

Justice Brassington Reynolds yesterday refused a request to issue a temporary order to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to prohibit contractor Smart City Solutions (SCS) from administering the metered parking system in the city, while saying he wanted to be fully briefed on the entire case.

Justice Reynolds was at the time responding to a request from attorney Kamal Ramkarran for an order to have SCS, which operates under the auspices of the M&CC,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.