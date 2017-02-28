HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

Home Box Office Latin America (HBO LA) an affiliate of HBO, a leading premium pay television network in the United States has accused local company Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing its intellectually property rights.

In a February 9, 2017 letter to the Director for Innovation and Intellectual Property in the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), HBO LA identified Guyana as a country which denies adequate and effective protection of intellectual property rights, or fair and equitable market access to US persons reliant upon intellectual property protection.