HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
Home Box Office Latin America (HBO LA) an affiliate of HBO, a leading premium pay television network in the United States has accused local company Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing its intellectually property rights.
In a February 9, 2017 letter to the Director for Innovation and Intellectual Property in the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), HBO LA identified Guyana as a country which denies adequate and effective protection of intellectual property rights, or fair and equitable market access to US persons reliant upon intellectual property protection.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University
Comments
About these comments