Hughes outlines plans for online access to public services
– as GTT launches LTE 4G in Region Two
Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes yesterday announced plans that would allow citizens to apply for birth and death certificates among other services online, as GTT launched its expanded LTE 4G service to Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
"Today marks the first time that you the people of the Essequibo Coast from Supenaam to Charity will experience high-speed internet," Chief Executive Officer of GTT Justin Nedd said to the scores of people gathered at the Anna Regina Car Park.
