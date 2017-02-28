Jagdeo guarded on another run for presidency
Former president Bharrat Jagdeo was evasive yesterday on his interest in a third term but noted that the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has not decided who its presidential candidate for the next elections will be.
"When the time comes then you will hear from me whether I am interested or not," Jagdeo, the PPP's General Secretary, told at a press conference at Freedom House yesterday.
