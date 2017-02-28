Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
– second suspect still in custody
A medical laboratory technician, who is accused of setting the home of popular Disc Jockey (DJ), Dorrel Romeo called ‘DJ Magnum’on fire, was yesterday charged with the crime and released on her own recognisance.
Latanya Pearce, 23, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Wales Magistrate’s Court.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
