Nominees list for Gecom Chair must include judge
– AG tells Jagdeo’s lawyers
Saying that the constitution leans heavily towards a judge being the “ideal person” to Chair the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), Attorney-General Basil Williams SC has informed lawyers for Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo that any list of nominees solely comprising “any other fit and proper” candidate would be deemed unacceptable.
"…The Leader of the Opposition's list of candidates must include the persons required by the Constitution in the priority category… A list from the Leader of the Opposition with candidates that only fit into the secondary category namely 'any other fit and proper person' would be an unacceptable list,"
