PPP to submit 2nd list for GECOM Chairman

The PPP this evening said that a second list of names with nominees for the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission will be submitted to President David Granger.

A statement from the PPP follows:

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has examined the interpretation of Article 161 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana, proffered by Attorney General, Basil Williams, in the recently concluded engagement with Cde Anil Nandlall and Priya Manikchand. While we do not agree with Williams’ interpretation, we recognise that he has finally conceded that Article 161 (2) of the Constitution qualifies two categories of persons for the positon of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), namely: Judges, former Judges and person qualify to hold the position of Judges AND, or any other fit and proper persons.

However, in our view, the Constitution does not accord any preference whatsoever to one of these categories of persons over the other as Williams contends. Neither the letter nor the spirit of the Constitution confers such a bias. We are of the firm view that persons from either of these categories are equally qualified for the position of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Our position is consistent with the historical evolution of this particular Article of the Constitution, as well as, the qualities and qualifications of the persons who have held this position since this Article came into force.

Notwithstanding and in the interest of moving the process forward, today, the Leader of the Opposition wrote to the President requesting some additional clarifications and informed him that six (6) names will be submitted to him shortly in accordance with Article 161 (2) of the Constitution.

More in Local News

Woman charged with procuring murder of Tain mother

default placeholder

Jimmy Adams backs review of Windies eligibility rule

Popular Buxton bakery destroyed by arson

default placeholder

Court refuses request for temporary orders to stop city parking project

Jagdeo guarded on another run for presidency

default placeholder

Appeal court dismisses challenge to cross-dressing ruling

default placeholder

HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

STEMGuyana launches Mathematics app

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Mashramani 2017 scenes

  5. Need a ride?

  6. Third term case for CCJ

  7. Bleak start to Mash Day

  8. CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says

  9. I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade

GALLERY: Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram