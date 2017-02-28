Rupununi farmer charged with wife’s murder
A Rupununi farmer was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with killing his wife.
Peter Juan, 32, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court, where he was read a charge which stated that on February 18, at Central Rupununi, Essequibo, he murdered Justil Leonard of Shulinab Village.
