Stabroek market murder victim identified as Essequibo seaman

A man who was stabbed to death during a scuffle more than one week ago at the Stabroek Market, has been positively identified as seaman, Hemant Persaud and the police are currently looking for a suspect.

Dead is Hemant Persaud, 51, a resident of Affiance Village, Esse-quibo Coast, who had been reported missing since Saturday, February 18, a day after he was murdered.

He had been taken to the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal (GPH) where his body had remained in the mortuary until yesterday afternoon, when he was positively identified.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Persaud and a male individual were at the Stabroek Market when the suspect known as “Blacka” grabbed him by his neck in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

As a result, Persaud retaliated and during the ensuing scuffle he was stabbed in the region of his neck.

He was rushed to the GPH where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Efforts to contact his family proved futile. However this newspaper understands that following Persaud’s disappearance, family members had conducted several searches but had come up empty handed.

An investigation has been launched and the police have since obtained several statements.