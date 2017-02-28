Stabroek market murder victim identified as Essequibo seaman

A man who was stabbed to death during a scuffle more than one week ago at the Stabroek Market, has been positively identified as seaman, Hemant Persaud and the police are currently looking for a suspect.

Dead is Hemant Persaud, 51, a resident of Affiance Village, Esse-quibo Coast, who had been reported missing since Saturday, February 18, a day after he was murdered.

He had been taken to the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal (GPH) where his body had remained in the mortuary until yesterday afternoon, when he was positively identified.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Persaud and a male individual were at the Stabroek Market when the suspect known as “Blacka” grabbed him by his neck in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

As a result, Persaud retaliated and during the ensuing scuffle he was stabbed in the region of his neck.

He was rushed to the GPH where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Efforts to contact his family proved futile. However this newspaper understands that following Persaud’s disappearance, family members had conducted several searches but had come up empty handed.

An investigation has been launched and the police have since obtained several statements.

More in Local News

Popular Buxton bakery destroyed by arson

default placeholder

Court refuses request for temporary orders to stop city parking project

Jagdeo guarded on another run for presidency

default placeholder

Appeal court dismisses challenge to cross-dressing ruling

default placeholder

HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

STEMGuyana launches Mathematics app

Hughes outlines plans for online access to public services

Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  3. Mashramani 2017 scenes

  4. Need a ride?

  5. Third term case for CCJ

  6. Bleak start to Mash Day

  7. CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says

  8. PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar

  9. I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade

GALLERY: Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram