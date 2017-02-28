STEMGuyana launches Mathematics app

A new software application (app), aimed at improving the performance of pupils sitting Mathematics at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) level, was launched yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

Implemented by STEMGuyana, the NGSA Practice Exam app is being rolled out in four phases, the second of which commenced yesterday and is expected to run for the next 14 months.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.