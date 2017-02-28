STEMGuyana launches Mathematics app
– aimed at arresting poor performance at Grade Six
A new software application (app), aimed at improving the performance of pupils sitting Mathematics at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) level, was launched yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.
Implemented by STEMGuyana, the NGSA Practice Exam app is being rolled out in four phases, the second of which commenced yesterday and is expected to run for the next 14 months.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University
Comments
About these comments