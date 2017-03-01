Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
A special constabulary rank, stationed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, was yesterday morning arrested for stealing a phone belonging to an outbound passenger.
Stabroek News was told that the episode unfolded around 7am while the female passenger, who was about to depart for Canada, was going through security checks.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University
Comments
About these comments