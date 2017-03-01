CANU Head asked to proceed on accumulated leave

-Atherly to take charge

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon this morning said that in line with Government’s policy to ensure that officers do not accumulate annual leave and in turn request pay in lieu of such, James Singh, Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), has been asked to proceed on leave effective today, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

“This is the practice that we have embraced since we came into office and, therefore, Mr. Singh, who had some leave accumulated, has been asked to go on leave with effect from today and Major General Michael Atherly will be heading CANU. This has been communicated to the Minister of Public Security, who is the person responsible for CANU, but public officers have always been encouraged to take their leave and we want to discourage this practice of accumulating large amounts of leave and then asking for payment in lieu. So we are trying to ensure that all public officers get their leave during that year,”  Harmon said.

Major General (ret’d) Atherly was responsible for leading the review of the National Drug Strategy Master Plan 2014-2018, the statement noted.  This review led to the development of the National Drug Strategy Master Plan 2016-2020, which was launched last December.

James Singh

 

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Two tickets to Chile up for grabs

default placeholder

GGDMA says new syndicates part of gov’t efforts to ‘divide and rule’ miners

default placeholder

Jagdeo to submit new list for Gecom Chairperson

Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

Woman charged with procuring five persons to murder Tain mother

Protests over VAT measures question promised good life

Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

default placeholder

Parts of city hit by blackouts after damage to GPL line hardware

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Mashramani 2017 scenes

  5. Need a ride?

  6. Third term case for CCJ

  7. Bleak start to Mash Day

  8. CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says

  9. I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade

GALLERY: Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram