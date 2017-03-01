Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
A couple was yesterday charged with trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Businessman Mahadsa Thomas and Kenisha Hill were read the charge when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court. The hearing was held in-camera.This newspaper was reliably informed that the charge read to the duo stated that between February 1 and February 24, at Supenaam, Essequibo, they recruited, transported and harboured a 15-year-old girl for sexual exploitation.
Both Thomas and Hill pleaded not guilty.
Chief Magistrate McLennan set their bail at $500,000 each.
The case was adjourned until March 17, when it will be heard at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.
