Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

A couple was yesterday charged with trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Businessman Mahadsa Thomas and Kenisha Hill were read the charge when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court. The hearing was held in-camera.This newspaper was reliably informed that the charge read to the duo stated that between February 1 and February 24, at Supenaam, Essequibo, they recruited, transported and harboured a 15-year-old girl for sexual exploitation.

Both Thomas and Hill pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate McLennan set their bail at $500,000 each.

The case was adjourned until March 17, when it will be heard at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.