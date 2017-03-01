Court clerk charged with driving death of Bourda Market butcher
A court clerk was yesterday charged with causing the death of Bourda Market butcher Bhagwandat Roopchand while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lumeshnauth Roopchand, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, the driver of motor car PTT 8019 and a relative of the deceased, yesterday pleaded not guilty to two charges, after which he was granted his release on bail totaling $520,000.
